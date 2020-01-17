US natural gas falls below $2 for the first time since 2016

Natural gas prices crater







Mild weather in the US and massive shale production in the US has led to an abundance of natural gas in the US. The aim is to one-day convert it into liquefied natural gas to export but with the wild overproduction in tight oil, there's no way to liquefy it or transport it. Prices in and around production areas are much lower than $2.







A reckoning is coming to shale soon, and even sooner if crude falls below $50 this year.





