US naval vessel sent to monitor the situation with Asphalt Princess

Greg had the news on the hijacked vessel earlier:

the US State Department ... is aware of reports of a maritime incident in the Gulf of Oman

LLoyd's List is saying that they can confirm that the Panama Flagg Asphalt Princess, an asphalt tanker, was hijacked by heavily armed unauthorized persons who demanded vessel sail for Iran

Reports now that a US navy vessel is expected to reposition into the area to monitor the situation, an official adding that this is not indicative of any imminent military moves. Info via Newsquawk citing a Reuters correspondent.







