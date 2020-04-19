US Navy report another unsafe Russian fighter interception of P-8 aircraft

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A US Navy statement - says a Russian Su-35 fighter jet made an unsafe intercept of a US Navy P-8 on Sunday

  • says the Russian jet conducted a "high-powered manoeuvre"
  • 25 feet in front of the P-8
  • exposing the US aircraft to wake turbulence and jet exhaust
Note sure where this was,  more to come  

A US Navy statement - says a Russian Su-35 fighter jet made an unsafe intercept of a US Navy P-8 on Sunday

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose