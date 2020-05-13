US Navy warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Navy statement confirms the transit of an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday

  • "The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."
Its not only trade tensions between the US and China. Rising tensions are contributing to a rise in risk trade wariness sentiment. This weighs on equities and currencies such as AUD. 

