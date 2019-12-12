US negotiators offer to cut Chinese tariffs by up to 50% on $360B in imports - WSJ sources

US would reimpose original tariff level if China fails to carry out pledges

Would also cancel planned Dec tariffs

US tariff offer made in recent days as both sides seek trade deal

US asking China for firm commitments on increased US products







Aside from the 'firm commitments on purchases' we don't know what the US is asking for from China. We also don't know if it's acceptable to Beijing. Looks like they've left the ball in Xi's court but I'd assume (hope?) they already had some indication from China about what they wanted.





What's also important to note here is that this would be a pretty substantial phase one trade deal. Lowering tariffs by 50% on $360B in imports would be a big step. The total tariffs right now are on $550B of goods with China countering on $185B billion.





It's not clear which tariffs these might be as the US added tariffs in sequences on $34B, $200B, $300B and $125B along with some tweaks at various points. Chances are that this is mostly from the Sept 1 round of $125B. China had previously demanded the US remove these but the compromise here might have been that these stay on at a lower rate (it would be 5%) with tariffs from previous rounds being cut.





Update: The full story is out right now with a few more details