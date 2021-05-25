US new-home sales 863K versus 950K estimate

US new home sales for April 2021





New home sales 863K versus 950K estimate.



Prior month revised lower to 917K from 1021K



Supply 4.4 months versus 4.0 months last month. There were 316,000 new homes for sale in April which is the most in a year



Median sale price $372,400 versus 310,100 in April 2020 (up 20.1% YoY). The average sale price was $435,400 up from $400,500 (up 20.8% YoY)



Single-family homes -5.9% versus March +7.4%



Northeast -13.7%



Midwest -8.3%



South -8.2%



West +7.9%



Some pretty lofty year on year numbers for the new prices. The higher prices may be restraining demand. Higher building costs are a headwind for the robust housing market.





Earlier today, Case Schiller home prices for March 2021 increased 13.27% YoY versus estimates of 12.5% (and all .0% last month) . That was the highest reading since 2005. Phoenix (20%), San Diego (19.1%), and Seattle (18.3%) or the biggest gainers of the 20 cities tracked. Bringing up the rear was Chicago with a 9.03% increase, Las Vegas +10.57%, Minneapolis, +10.96%, and Atlanta 11.17%.

