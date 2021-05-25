US new-home sales 863K versus 950K estimate
US new home sales for April 2021
- New home sales 863K versus 950K estimate.
- Prior month revised lower to 917K from 1021K
- Supply 4.4 months versus 4.0 months last month. There were 316,000 new homes for sale in April which is the most in a year
- Median sale price $372,400 versus 310,100 in April 2020 (up 20.1% YoY). The average sale price was $435,400 up from $400,500 (up 20.8% YoY)
- Single-family homes -5.9% versus March +7.4%
- Northeast -13.7%
- Midwest -8.3%
- South -8.2%
- West +7.9%
Some pretty lofty year on year numbers for the new prices. The higher prices may be restraining demand. Higher building costs are a headwind for the robust housing market.
Earlier today, Case Schiller home prices for March 2021 increased 13.27% YoY versus estimates of 12.5% (and all .0% last month) . That was the highest reading since 2005. Phoenix (20%), San Diego (19.1%), and Seattle (18.3%) or the biggest gainers of the 20 cities tracked. Bringing up the rear was Chicago with a 9.03% increase, Las Vegas +10.57%, Minneapolis, +10.96%, and Atlanta 11.17%.