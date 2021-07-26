US new home sales are a light start to a busy week on the economic calendar
What's coming up
The economic calendar today is a light one with only US new home sales at 10 am ET and the Dallas Fed 30 minutes later.
New home sales have been a market mover lately as investors try to get a handle on just how hot the housing market is. What's made the report tough to interpret is that home builders are waiting longer before selling spec homes on account of uncertainty about raw materials costs.
Tuesday:
- Durable goods orders
- Consumer confidence
- 5-year note auction
- Case-Shiller house price index
- Richmond Fed
- FOMC decision
- Advance good trade balance
- Initial jobless claims
- Q2 prelim GDP
- PCE
- Final UMich consumer sentiment