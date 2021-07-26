US new home sales are a light start to a busy week on the economic calendar

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What's coming up

US new home sales
The economic calendar today is a light one with only US new home sales at 10 am ET and the Dallas Fed 30 minutes later.

New home sales have been a market mover lately as investors try to get a handle on just how hot the housing market is. What's made the report tough to interpret is that home builders are waiting longer before selling spec homes on account of uncertainty about raw materials costs.

Tuesday:
  • Durable goods orders
  • Consumer confidence
  • 5-year note auction
  • Case-Shiller house price index
  • Richmond Fed
Wednesday:
  • FOMC decision
  • Advance good trade balance
Thursday:
  • Initial jobless claims
  • Q2 prelim GDP
Friday:
  • PCE
  • Final UMich consumer sentiment


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose