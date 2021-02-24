US new home sales at the top of the hour

US home sales expected to rise





Existing home sales were released last week and showed a decline to 6.6M sales pace vs. 6.65M in December. The month supply state steady at 1.9 months which is very low. The high was 3.9 months in 2020 in June.





Chair Powell will also begin his 2nd testimony on Capitol Hill. The prepared comments are expected to be the same.



The US new home sales for the month of January will be released at the top of the hour. The expectations are for a rise to 856K on an annualized basis vs. 842K in December.