US new home sales for January 764K versus 718K estimate

New home sales for January 2020. Highest level since July 2007









New home sales 764K versus 718K estimate



prior month revised higher to 708 versus 694K previously reported



The gain is at 7.9% versus 3.5% estimate. Prior month up 2.3% versus -0.4% initially reported

Northeast 44K versus 42K



Midwest 99K versus 76K last month

South 369K versus 386K last month



West 252K versus 204K last month



month supply 5.1 months versus 5.5 months



median price $348,200 versus $324,100 +7.4%



mean price $402,300 versus $373,300. +11.4%



the sales paces the highest since July 2007 big jumps in the median and mean prices as well.





Existing home sales which accounts for an over 90% of the US home sales came in at 5.46M versus 5.44M estimate on Friday. The median and average selling prices were less on a month-to-month basis. For that report click here ForexLive

Big beat in the New home sales for January new home sales in the US.