US new home sales for January 764K versus 718K estimate
New home sales for January 2020. Highest level since July 2007
Big beat in the New home sales for January new home sales in the US.
- New home sales 764K versus 718K estimate
- prior month revised higher to 708 versus 694K previously reported
- The gain is at 7.9% versus 3.5% estimate. Prior month up 2.3% versus -0.4% initially reported
- Northeast 44K versus 42K
- Midwest 99K versus 76K last month
- South 369K versus 386K last month
- West 252K versus 204K last month
- month supply 5.1 months versus 5.5 months
- median price $348,200 versus $324,100 +7.4%
- mean price $402,300 versus $373,300. +11.4%
- the sales paces the highest since July 2007
big jumps in the median and mean prices as well.
Existing home sales which accounts for an over 90% of the US home sales came in at 5.46M versus 5.44M estimate on Friday. The median and average selling prices were less on a month-to-month basis. For that report click here.