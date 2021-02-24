US new home sales for January 923K vs. 856K estimate
January 2021 new home sales
- January new home sales increased to 923K vs. 856K estimate and 885K last month (revised from 842K). The forecast range was 750K to 940K
- the gain was 4.3% vs. 1.6% estimate. Last month the gain was revised to +5.5% from +1.6%
- median new home prices rose 5.3% year on year to $346,400. The average selling price came in at $408,800.
- 21% of new homes sold in January cost more than 500,000 up from 16% in the prior month
- houses for sale in January rose 2.7% MoM to 307,000
- Month supply at 4.0 months in January vs. 4.1% in December
- the 2020 high came in at 979K. The all-time high for new home sales was in July 2005 at 1389K. The all-time low was in February 2011 at 270 K
Strong numbers for new home sales in January 2021