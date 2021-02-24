US new home sales for January 923K vs. 856K estimate

January 2021 new home sales

January new home sales increased to 923K vs. 856K estimate and 885K last month (revised from 842K). The forecast range was 750K to 940K



the gain was 4.3% vs. 1.6% estimate. Last month the gain was revised to +5.5% from +1.6%



median new home prices rose 5.3% year on year to $346,400. The average selling price came in at $408,800.



21% of new homes sold in January cost more than 500,000 up from 16% in the prior month



houses for sale in January rose 2.7% MoM to 307,000



Month supply at 4.0 months in January vs. 4.1% in December

the 2020 high came in at 979K. The all-time high for new home sales was in July 2005 at 1389K. The all-time low was in February 2011 at 270 K







Strong numbers for new home sales in January 2021

