Earlier posts on this is here, but the situation appears to be worsening:

Energy producers have begun moving nonessential crews from US Gulf platforms

Tropical Storm Ida is on a track towards the U.S. Gulf Coast. Louisiana's governor has declared a state of emergency. Forecasters have announced a hurricane watch for New Orleans.



The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ida was expected to reach the Gulf Coast by Sunday.

"There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday, especially along the coast of Louisiana"

Latest map update from NHC: