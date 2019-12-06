US Non-farm payroll for November 266K vs 180K estimate

Other details:



Goods producing, +48 kservice producing jobs, 249KThe data blows away the estimates. The dollar has moved sharply higher with the dollar yen extending above its 100 hour moving average at 108.82 from a prerelease level 108.54

In other markets,



Dow, +138 points



S&P index up 15 points



NASDAQ index up 46 point



US yields have moved higher with the 10 year up 3.3 basis points. The 2 year is up the most. It has risen by 4 basis points as the Fed is most definitely on hold.

