US non-farm payrolls in focus today

NFP to round things off in trading this week





Amid all the focus on central banks over the past few days, one can easily forget that we still have one of the bigger data points that the Fed and the market tends to look at.





With that in mind, we may not get much notable action until the key risk event comes by but just be wary of the dollar gains yesterday as that has put emphasis on a couple of key technical levels among dollar pairs.





I'll highlight them in a separate post later but be mindful that dollar bulls could stretch gains if they start to take a run at key levels on the charts. That is something to watch for in the run up and after the non-farm payrolls release, if we do get an upbeat report.







