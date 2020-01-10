US non-farm payrolls preview: Asymmetric risks for the dollar once again

The report should round off a strong, solid year for the US labour market





The story of the US labour market has been plain for all to see over the past one to two years. Labour market conditions are continuing to stay more tight and the emphasis has slowly moved away from the headline non-farm payrolls print.





Instead, with the focus turning over to the Fed, the unemployment rate and wages data have taken up significant importance in the report as well. This time would be no different.





The backstory going into the report is that the Fed is going to stay on hold in the near-term, barring a major shock in the US economy - which is extremely unlikely to happen.





That means any significant repercussions from the report today are likely to be minimal. As such, market participants will instead just be looking to see if there will be any massive miss/beat in the data points to affect near-term direction.





Otherwise, a more steady reading i.e. decent payrolls number, steady unemployment rate, steady wages; should see markets carry on as you will.





If that is the case, I reckon US equities may continue to gain on the back of a Goldilocks report. The only thing to be wary about in such an event will be profit-taking activity.





As for the dollar, it shouldn't lend to much upside nor any significant downside. The focus will then turn back towards other fundamental factors related to each currency pair and key technical levels.





However, if the data does disappoint heavily i.e. major miss on payrolls number (I reckon <100K), unemployment rate ticks higher, poor wages data; it should likely trigger some element of risk aversion and the dollar will also suffer in tandem.





That will trigger some fears about the US economy but I would expect the move to be faded (maybe not entirely) - especially for stocks - unless we see more consistent data pointing to further troubles in domestic conditions.





On the flip side, if the data does come in stronger i.e. higher payrolls number, steady unemployment rate, solid wages data; I would expect that to give the dollar a mild lift. But I don't expect that to lead to any major gains in the bigger picture.





I mean, it doesn't really add much to the story if we do see such an event, no?





Labour market conditions remain tight, unemployment rate sits at 50-year lows, wages are holding up but nowhere near enough to trigger the Fed into action. That's exactly the same spot we are at right now going into the report release.





As such, this all points to asymmetric risks for the greenback once again.





In any case, if we do see more mixed data, I would recommend fading any overreaction triggered by the payrolls figure miss/beat.





The more crucial details in my view are the unemployment rate and wages but in general, expectations are rather low for any major move from the report release this month.



