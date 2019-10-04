US nonfarm payroll data due on Friday 4 October 2019 - preview
Via RBC, forecasting a headline of 160k
- Fundamentally, the tightening in the labor market looks nowhere near done
- JOLTS data... still near a record at 7.2 million. Openings were running above the level of unemployed folks for the 14th straight month - an unprecedented development.
- very encouraging trend is the share of the labor force that is unemployed for 14 weeks or less.... remained near the cycle lows in the August report and at the lowest levels since the mid-1950s
- unemployment rate … the 3.7% rate we have been stuck at for months now is very unlikely to be the low point of the cycle
- average hourly earnings … trend is up more than 0.1/month from the average in the first four months of 2019