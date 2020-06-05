US nonfarm payroll for May rose +2509K vs -7500K estimate

Highlights of the US May employment report









Change in Nonfarm payroll 2509K vs -7500K estimate. Prior month revised to -20687K vs -20537K estimate

two month Prior month revised -642K

Unemployment rate 13.3% vs. 19% estimate. Prior month 14.7%

Change in private payroll 3094K vs -6750K estimate. Prior month -19724K vs. -19557K

Change in Manufacturing jobs plus 225K vs. -400K estimate

Average weekly hours 34.7 vs. 34.3 estimate

Average hourly earnings MOM -1.0% vs. +1.0 estimate



Average hourly earnings YoY 6.7% vs. 8.5% estimate



Participation rate 60.8% vs. 60.1% estimate. Last month 60.2%



Service sector rose by 2.4 million



goods producing jobs increase 669K vs -2373K last month



A breakdown of the sectors shows:



leisure and hospitality showed a gain of 1.239 million vs. -7.539 last month



retail trade increased by 368K vs -2286K last month



education, health increase by 424K vs -2590K last month



business services rose by 127K vs.-2189K last month



construction jobs rose 464K vs -995K last month



government jobs fell -585K vs -963K last month



financial rose 33K va -264K last month



information-38K vs -272K last month



Trade, transport +368K vs -3225Klast month Surprise. Surprise.





The Dow is up 614 points. The NASDAQ is up 29 points and the S&P index is up around 50 points



