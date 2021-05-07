US Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) preview from Goldman Sachs - GS are looking for a blowout report

GS is looking for a very strong US labour market report Friday 7 May 2021 

  • estimate nonfarm payrolls rose 1,300k in April (m/m sa)
  • estimate a five-tenths decline in the unemployment rate to 5.5%, reflecting rapid job gains partially offset by an expected rise in the participation rate
  • estimate a flat monthly reading for average hourly earnings ... due to negative composition and calendar effects; coupled with the anniversary of the spring 2020 lockdowns, we estimate the year-on-year rate will plummet from +4.2% to -0.4%. 

GS track a series of job market indicators leading them to their well above consensus forecast:

Data due at 1230 GMT

  • consensus median estimate is +1000k, prior +916k
  • jobless rate expected 5.8%, prior 6.0%


