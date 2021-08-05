US nonfarm payroll (NFP) report for July - what to expect
The labor market report from the US is due at 1230 GMT on August 6.
Expected and priors for the main stats are as follows (exp first, prior is the second number)
- Non-farm payrolls 8,70,000 8,50,000
- Unemployment rate 5.7% 5.9%
- Average earnings m/m 0.3% 0.3%
- Average earnings y/y 3.8% 3.6%
- Average workweek hours 34.7 hrs 34.7 hrs
And, no estimates for these, just the previous:
- Labor force participation rate 61.6%
- U6 underemployment 9.8%
