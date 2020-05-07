US nonfarm productivity for 1Q (P) -2.5% versus -5.5% estimate

US nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for Q1 2020

Nonfarm productivity
  • nonfarm productivity for 1st quarter preliminary -2.5% versus -5.5% estimate. Last month 1.2%
  • unit labor costs for 1st quarter preliminary for .8% versus 4.5% estimate. Last month 0.9%
  • output fell -6.2% versus +2.4% in the prior quarter
  • employee hours fell -3.8% versus 1.2% in the 4th quarter
  • compensation per hour rose 2.2% versus 2.1% in 4th quarter
  • real compensation rose 0.9% versus down -0.3% in the 4th quarter
  • unit labor payments fell -4.5% versus +0.9% in the 4th quarter
  • price deflator rose 0.7% versus 0.9% in the 4th quarter
