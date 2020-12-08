US nonfarm productivity for 3Q (F) +4.6% vs. +4.9% estimate

Preliminary productivity for third-quarter was 4.9%

2nd quarter productivity came in at 10.6%



US third-quarter productivity dips to 4.6% from 4.9% in the preliminary report. The estimate was for 4.9%



unit labor costs fell -6.6% vs. -8.9% estimate and -8.9% previously reported



unit labor costs in the 2nd quarter rose by 8.5%



output rose by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter vs. 43.5% in the preliminary report



employee hours rose 37.1% up from 36.8% in the preliminary report



compensation per hour felt -2.3% vs. -4.4% in the preliminary



real compensation fell -7.1% vs. -9.1% in the preliminary report



unit non-labor costs rose 22.9% vs 26.8% in the preliminary report



price deflator rose 4.4% in the 3Q vs +4.4% in the preliminary report



IN a nutshell productivity rose at the expense of unit labor costs as the impact of Covid led to planning of labor cost belts. However, the data is still largely influenced by Covid and is not necessarily smoothed out (it is relatively old third-quarter data).







