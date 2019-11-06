US nonfarm productivity for third-quarter (P) -0.3% versus 0.9% estimate

Nonfarm productivity for third-quarter falls -0.3% versus 0.9% estimate. The 2nd quarter was revised higher to 2.5% from 2.3%. The weakest number since December 2015.



Unit labor costs surged by 3.6% versus 2.3% estimate. The prior month was revised lower to 2.4% from 2.6%.



The report shows the decline in productivity resulted from a 2.1% increase in output against the -2.4% rise in hours worked



versus a year ago productivity rose 1.4%. That was down from 1.8% in the 2nd quarter



unit labor costs year on year were up 3.1% which may be an indication that the tight labor market is filtering through to the worker



Increasing productivity is a way to get a boost to GDP. If workers productivity increases, the economy grows at a faster pace. The opposite is true as well. Business investment is a key component of increased productivity and it has been slowing not rising.