US November advance retail sales +0.2% vs +0.5% expected
Retail sales data for November 2019
- Prior was +0.3% (revised to +0.4%)
- Control group +0.1% vs +0.3% expected
- Prior control group +0.3%
- Ex autos and gas 0.0% vs +0.4%
- Prior ex auto and gas +0.1% (revised to +0.2%)
This is dollar negative but I suspect the softness has more to do with the timing of Black Friday being so close to month-end, rather than consumer weakness. That said, we might see some downward revisions to US GDP on this, including later today in the New York Fed measure.
Details:
- Autos +0.5%
- Electronics +0.7%
- Building materials 0.0%
- Health and personal care -1.1%
- Clothing -0.6%
- Sporting goods -0.5%
- General merchandise +0.1%
- Non-store retailers (online) +0.8%