US November advance retail sales +0.2% vs +0.5% expected

Prior was +0.3% (revised to +0.4%)



Control group +0.1% vs +0.3% expected

Prior control group +0.3%

Ex autos and gas 0.0% vs +0.4%

Prior ex auto and gas +0.1% (revised to +0.2%)

This is dollar negative but I suspect the softness has more to do with the timing of Black Friday being so close to month-end, rather than consumer weakness. That said, we might see some downward revisions to US GDP on this, including later today in the New York Fed measure.





Details: