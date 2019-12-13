US November advance retail sales +0.2% vs +0.5% expected

Retail sales data for November 2019

retail sales control group
  • Prior was +0.3% (revised to +0.4%)
  • Control group +0.1% vs +0.3% expected
  • Prior control group +0.3%
  • Ex autos and gas 0.0% vs +0.4%
  • Prior ex auto and gas +0.1% (revised to +0.2%)
This is dollar negative but I suspect the softness has more to do with the timing of Black Friday being so close to month-end, rather than consumer weakness. That said, we might see some downward revisions to US GDP on this, including later today in the New York Fed measure.

Details:
  • Autos +0.5%
  • Electronics +0.7%
  • Building materials 0.0%
  • Health and personal care -1.1%
  • Clothing -0.6%
  • Sporting goods -0.5%
  • General merchandise +0.1%
  • Non-store retailers (online) +0.8%

