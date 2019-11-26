US November Conference Board consumer confidence 125.5 vs 127.0 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Consumer confidence data from the Conference Board

consumer confidence chart
  • Prior was 125.9 (revised to 126.1)
  • Present situation 166.9 vs 172.3 prior
  • Expectations 97.9 vs 94.9 prior
 This is a modest disappointment and comes at a bad time ahead of the Christmas shopping season. 

