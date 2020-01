Prior was $18.908B (revised to $18.976B)



Non-revolving credit +$14.95B vs +$11.06B prior



Revolving credit +$2.435B vs +$7.9B prior

Revolving credit is generally credit card loans and it looks like Americans curbed credit card spending ahead of the holidays. Or that could be because Black Friday was so late in the month and it won't show up until December.