US November CPI +2.1% y/y vs +2.0% expected

Month-over-month data:

+0.3% m/m vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.4%



Ex food and energy +0.2% vs +0.2% expected

Shelter +0.3% m/m vs +0.1% prior



The next three months of data in this series are going to be hot because of a soft y/y comp from Nov-Jan a year ago. An inflation scare would dent the Fed's credibility. The risk is that they shift back to a hawkish bias -- something that would be a major blow to risk assets.





From the avg hourly earnings report

