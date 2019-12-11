US November CPI +2.1% y/y vs +2.0% expected

Author: Adam Button

US consumer price index for November 2019:

US CPI
  • Prior was 1.8% y/y
  • Ex food and energy 2.3% vs 2.3% expected
  • Prior ex food and energy 2.3%
  • Energy -0.6% y/y
Month-over-month data:
  • +0.3% m/m vs +0.2% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.4%
  • Ex food and energy +0.2% vs +0.2% expected
  • Shelter +0.3% m/m vs +0.1% prior
The next three months of data in this series are going to be hot because of a soft y/y comp from Nov-Jan a year ago. An inflation scare would dent the Fed's credibility. The risk is that they shift back to a hawkish bias -- something that would be a major blow to risk assets.

From the avg hourly earnings report
  • Real hourly wages 0.0% m/m
  • Wages +1.1% y/y

