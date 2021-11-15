US November Empire manufacturing index 30.9 versus 22.0 estimate

new orders 34.4 versus 51 last month



prices paid 72 versus 67.6 last month



prices received 55.9 versus 50.0 last month



number of employees 30.6 versus 37.1 last month



average employee workweek 10.2 versus 10.2 last month



shipments 32.2 versus 52.3 last month



unfilled orders 5.9 versus 0.9 last month



delivery times 12.7 versus 5.6 last month



inventories 11.9 versus 17.6 last month



capital expenditures 34.7 versus 31.5 last month



technology spending 28.0 versus 26.9 last month



The six month business condition index for October 2021 fell to 36.9 versus 52.0 last month as manufactures sour on the expectations going forward