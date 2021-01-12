US November JOLTS job openings 6527K vs 6400K expected

Prior was 6652K (revised to 6632K)



Pace of hiring +4.2% vs. +4.1% last month

3.156M people quit a job in November vs 3.150m prior. The quit rate was 2.2% vs 2.2% prior



Separations rate 3.8% vs. 3.6% in October



Layoffs and discharges 1.4% vs. 1.2% in Oct



This paints a picture of a jobs market that slightly softened in November and we say that it the non-farm payrolls report for the month. Expect the weakness to continue in December and likely in January as well.

