US November NFIB small business optimism index 104.7 vs 103.0 expected

Latest data released by NFIB - 10 December 2019





The reading rebounds to a four-month high as small business sentiment reaffirms that the US economy is holding up decently - despite some scares over the past few weeks.





I would argue that this is one of the spots to watch in case economic sentiment begins to turn around but so far there is no suggestion of that as the reading continues to hold near historical highs going into the end of the year.



