US November NFIB small business optimism index 101.4 vs 102.5 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by NFIB - 8 December 2020

US small business optimism fell by the most in seven months, as the resurgence in the virus across the country is seen weighing on sentiment. Six of the ten sub-indexes declined last month and that points to some pessimism in business conditions overall.

The election outcome was also seen as a factor, with NFIB noting that "there was clearly a disappointment for some small business owners".
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose