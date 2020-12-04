US November non-farm payrolls +245K vs +460K expected

November 2020 US jobs report

non-farm payrolls chart
  • Prior was 638K
  • Unemployment rate 6.7% vs 6.8% expected
  • Prior unemployment rate 6.9%
  • Participation rate 61.5% vs 61.7% expected
  • Prior participation rate 61.7%
If participation would have held steady, the unemployment rate would have risen 0.1 pp.

  • Underemployment rate % vs 12.1% prior
  • Average hourly earnings +0.3% m/m vs +0.1% expected
  • Average hourly earnings +4.4% y/y vs +4.2% expected
  • Average weekly hours 34.8 vs 34.8 expected
  • Two month net revision +11K
  • Change in private payrolls +344K vs +540K expected
  • Change in manufacturing payrolls +27K vs +40K expected
  • Government jobs -99K with 93K of those temporary census workers
  • the number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) increased by 385,000 to 3.9 million
The FX market isn't quite sure what to do with this. There's a touch of US dollar weakness but it's a mixed bag. USD/CAD is one spot where it's a bit more visible but that's because of the strong Canadian jobs report.

Here's the unemployment rate:
US unemployment rate
