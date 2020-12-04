US November non-farm payrolls +245K vs +460K expected

Underemployment rate % vs 12.1% prior

Average hourly earnings +0.3% m/m vs +0.1% expected

Average hourly earnings +4.4% y/y vs +4.2% expected

Average weekly hours 34.8 vs 34.8 expected

Two month net revision +11K

Change in private payrolls +344K vs +540K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls +27K vs +40K expected

Government jobs -99K with 93K of those temporary census workers

the number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) increased by 385,000 to 3.9 million

The FX market isn't quite sure what to do with this. There's a touch of US dollar weakness but it's a mixed bag. USD/CAD is one spot where it's a bit more visible but that's because of the strong Canadian jobs report.







Here's the unemployment rate:



