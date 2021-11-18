US November Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index 39 versus 24 point to estimate

Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for November2021









prior was 23.8.

manufacturing index 39 highest since April

New orders 47.4 versus 30.8 last month.

Employment 27.2 versus 30.7 last month.

Average workweek 30.6 versus 27 point last month.

Prices paid 80 versus 70.3 last month.

prices received 62.9 versus 51.1 last month

unfilled orders 27.4 versus 12.7 last month

delivery times 35.7 versus 32.2 last month

inventories 13.5 versus 18.8 last month

new orders 28 versus 26.2 last month

employment 49.3 versus 37.5 last month

average workweek 9.7 versus 27.2 last month

prices paid 63.9 versus 64.1 last month

prices received 59.4 versus 58 point last month

unfilled orders -0.8 versus -18.1 last month

delivery times -1.6 versus -1.7 last month

inventories 14.1 versus 23.6 last month





A strong report from the regional Federal Reserve district





Special questions forecast for next year for your firm:

prices your firm will receive for its own goods and services sold. 5.3 versus 5.0 from August 21

compensation your firm will pay per employee for wages and benefits. 4.8 versus 4.0 in August 2021 Special questions for consumers:

prices US consumers will pay for goods and services over the next year 5.0 versus 5.0 in August

prices US consumerss will pay for goods and services over the next 10 years 3.5 versus 3.0 in August





From the Philadelphia Fed:





Responses to the November Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey suggest continued expansion for the region's manufacturing sector. The indicators for current activity, shipments, and new orders all increased from last month. Additionally, the firms indicated overall increases in employment and more widespread increases in prices paid and received. The survey's future indexes continue to suggest expected growth over the nextsix months

Future activity(six month forward) 28.5 verse 24.2 last month.