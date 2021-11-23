US November prelim Markit services PMI 57.0 vs 59.1 expected

Prior was 58.7

Manufacturing 59.1 vs 59.1 expected and



Prior manufacturing 58.4



Composite 56.5 vs 57.4 exp

Prior composite 57.6

The report said that new business remained buoyant but demand was slower from earlier in the year. Manufacturers reported higher new orders. Overall business remains very strong with outstanding business at the second-highest on record (since 2009).





The inflation side remains a big concern with record price input numbers for the composite index. Output prices also hit a record.





Despite all that, business confidence rose in part due to supplier delivery delays falling to a six-month low.







IHS Markit chief economist Chris Williamson:



