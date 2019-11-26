US November Richmond Fed manufacturing index -1 vs +5 expected

Trade with Top Brokers
Gold rebounds from two week low to the highs of the day
Cable slips further as polls show narrowing Conservatives lead
AUD/USD runs up against key near-term resistance again on RBA Lowe remarks
EUR/USD keeps narrow range on the week, what levels to look out for?
Cable keeps under 1.29 as buyers struggle near key near-term levels
Central Banks
Fed's Kaplan: Monetary policy is in the right place right now
RBA's Lowe: A long way from QE scenario happening
RBA's Lowe: 0.25% is the effective lower bound for rates
RBA's Lowe: Australia unlikely to get to the point where it needs QE
ECB's Villeroy: Low rates will continue to support the economy