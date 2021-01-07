US November trade balance -$68.1B vs -$67.3B exp

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Dollar extends gains on the session; finally responding to the jump in yields?
-
EUR/USD eases to key near-term levels as dollar gains further ground on the session
-
Gold caught in a near-term tussle following yesterday's pullback
-
Dollar posts slight advance to start the session
-
US Dollar dips as chaos in Washington continues
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday January 07 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 6 at the 10am NY cut
-
No forex option expiries of significance at the 10am NY cut for Tuesday 5 January 2021
-
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Canadian dollar catches a bid
-
FX option expiries for Monday 4 January 2021 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Fed's Harker: US GDP could be negative in Q1
-
ECB's Weidmann: ECB must ensure emergency tools don't turn permanent
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4608
-
FOMC minutes: Some participants noted that the Committee could consider future adjustments to its asset purchases
-
BOE's Bailey: Markets were broadly expecting the Brexit trade deal we got