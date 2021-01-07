US November trade balance -$68.1B vs -$67.3B exp

Worst report since 2006



Prior was -$63.1B

Exports +1.2% vs +2.2% m/m prior



Imports +2.9% vs +2.1% m/m prior



Goods deficit $86.356B vs $81.41B prior



Services surplus +$18.21B vs +$18.28B prior



Estimates for this report ticked lower after soft goods trade data last week.