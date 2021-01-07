US November trade balance -$68.1B vs -$67.3B exp

November US trade balance

  • Worst report since 2006
  • Prior was -$63.1B
  • Exports +1.2% vs +2.2% m/m prior
  • Imports +2.9% vs +2.1% m/m prior
  • Goods deficit $86.356B vs $81.41B prior
  • Services surplus +$18.21B vs +$18.28B prior
Estimates for this report ticked lower after soft goods trade data last week.

