US nuclear weapons agency breached in hack on US government - report
Hackers access nuclear agency and state governments
Politico reports that the latest hack of the US government -- which is being blamed on Russia -- accessed at least a half a dozen US agencies via the software company SolarWinds.
The Energy Department and National Nuclear Security Administration, which maintains the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile, have evidence that hackers accessed their networks as part of an extensive espionage operation that has affected at least half a dozen federal agencies, officials directly familiar with the matter said.
I don't see any market impacts for this at the moment but it's worth monitoring.