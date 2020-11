October 2020 US retail sales report highlights





Prior was +1.9% (revised to +1.6%)



Retail sales control group +0.1% vs. +0.5% estimate

Prior control group +1.4% (revised to +0.9%)



Retail sales ex auto +0.2% vs. +0.6% estimate



Retail sales ex auto and gas +0.2% vs. 0.6% estimate All the main headlines are soft and revisions are lower. This is a poor report. The market is forgiving though because it comes after many months of surprising gains; one bad month doesn't make a trend.



That said, there is some modest yen buying and commodity currency weakness, but some of that is mixed up with oil softness as OPEC's JMMC meets.