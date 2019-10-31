US October Challenger job cuts -33.5% vs -24.8% y/y prior

Latest data released by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc - 31 October 2019





Prior -24.8%

Layoffs 50.28k

Prior 41.56k

The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator.





The number of layoffs in October is about ~21% higher than that of September but continues to owe much to industries that are described as "experiencing disruptions from new technologies, uncertainty from government regulation/trade, or slumping demand".







Most notably, the cuts were led by the tech sector this month (15.90k). However, relative to a year ago, the more startling change is layoffs from industrial goods manufacturers - 183% higher than when comparing from January through October.





I reckon that goes to show the type of hit the manufacturing sector has encountered globally and that is well reflected in the report above.



