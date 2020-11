Latest data released by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc





Prior 119k

US-based employers announced another 80,666 job cuts in October with the majority of cuts continuing to come from the entertainment/leisure sector i.e. 14,876 reductions.





The total job cuts for the year-to-date stands at 2,162,928, being a record annual total for any given year, although that was already set when the August report came about.