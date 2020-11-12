US October CPI +1.2% y/y vs +1.3% y/y expected

Prior was +1.4%

Ex food and energy +1.6% vs +1.7% exp

Prior ex food and energy +1.7%

CPI m/m 0.0% vs +0.1% exp

CPI m/m ex food and energy 0.0% vs +0.2% exp

Avg weekly earnings +4.4% vs +4.4% prior

Avg hourly earnings +3.2% +3.2% prior

This is a miss but it's not going to suddenly spur the Fed into action. Powell is watching the development in covid cases and restrictions. That's going to be dominant in the next few months. Once we exit the pandemic then inflation is going to be top-tier news.





