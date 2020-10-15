US October Empire Fed +10.5 vs +14.0 expected
October New York-area manufacturing survey
- Prior was +17.0
Details:
- Manufacturing index 17.0 vs. 3.7 last month
- new orders index 12.3 vs. 7.1 last month
- shipments 17.8 vs. 14.1 last month
- number of employees 7.2 vs. 2.6 last month
- average workweek 16.1 vs. 6.7 last month
- unfilled orders -6.6 vs. -9.4 last month
- prices paid 27.8 vs. 25.2 last month
- prices receives 5.3 vs. 6.5 last month
- inventories -14.6 vs. -3.6 last month
- Full report
This is a solid report even if it's a bit softer than expectations. Inventories are at their lowest since 2017, which is usually a positive sign as they are rebuilt.