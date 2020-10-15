US October Empire Fed +10.5 vs +14.0 expected

Details:

Manufacturing index 17.0 vs. 3.7 last month

new orders index 12.3 vs. 7.1 last month

shipments 17.8 vs. 14.1 last month

number of employees 7.2 vs. 2.6 last month

average workweek 16.1 vs. 6.7 last month

unfilled orders -6.6 vs. -9.4 last month

prices paid 27.8 vs. 25.2 last month

prices receives 5.3 vs. 6.5 last month

inventories -14.6 vs. -3.6 last month

Full report

This is a solid report even if it's a bit softer than expectations. Inventories are at their lowest since 2017, which is usually a positive sign as they are rebuilt.

