October new home sales data

Prior was 701K (revised to 738K)

Sales -0.7% m/m

Prior sales -0.7% (revised to +4.5%)

Median price $316.7K vs $328.3K a year ago

That's a great number with a strong revision. Home construction could be a surprising source of US growth in the year or so ahead.







The drop in the same price is better news that it looks. There is strong demand for entry level houses and home builders are pivoting towards that market.