US October NFIB small business optimism index 102.4 vs 102.0 expected

Latest data released by NFIB - 12 November 2019





A mild improvement after a bit of a retreat in September. That said, the overall reading continues to hold up well in light of some mild softening in the US economy.





Looking ahead, this will be one of the more relevant data points in terms of gauging economic sentiment in the country - if things start to take a turn for the worse.





This is an index which measures the opinion of small businesses on the economic conditions in the country.





