US October NFIB small business optimism index 104.0 vs 104.1 expected
Latest data released by NFIB - 10 November 2020
No change in the headline reading relative to September, as small business sentiment in the US continues to hold up as we get into Q4. That said, the NFIB uncertainty index creeps a little higher to 98 last month from 92 in September.
- Prior 104.0
Of note, a smaller share of firms are reporting stronger plans to hire in the coming months with the share of firms expecting economic sentiment to improve also dwindling.