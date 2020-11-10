US October NFIB small business optimism index 104.0 vs 104.1 expected

Latest data released by NFIB - 10 November 2020







Of note, a smaller share of firms are reporting stronger plans to hire in the coming months with the share of firms expecting economic sentiment to improve also dwindling.





No change in the headline reading relative to September, as small business sentiment in the US continues to hold up as we get into Q4. That said, the NFIB uncertainty index creeps a little higher to 98 last month from 92 in September.