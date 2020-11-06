US October non-farm payrolls 638K vs 580K expected

Unemployment falling by a full point with a 0.3 pp rise in participation is wildly impressive.

Unemployment rate 6.9% vs 7.6% expected

Prior unemployment rate 7.9%

Unemployment 7.2% including misclassified workers



Participation rate 61.7% vs 61.5% expected

Prior participation rate 61.4%

Underemployment rate 12.1% vs 12.8% prior

Average hourly earnings +0.2% m/m vs +0.1% expected

Average hourly earnings +4.5% y/y vs +4.5% expected

Average weekly hours 34.8 vs 34.7 expected

Two month net revision +15K

Change in private payrolls +906K vs +680K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls +38K vs +55K expected

Government jobs cut 268K from payrolls (half were census layoffs)

3.56m unemployed for 27 weeks or more (long term threshold) vs 2.41m prior



Everything about this report is impressive. You would expect a stumble at some point but it never comes. The proxies for this report were weak but there's nothing like that in the data.





No amount of new cases seems to slow down the recovery as companies and people learn to work around the pandemic.





The FX market has hardly moved on the data but that's not a big surprise given the backdrop around the election.

