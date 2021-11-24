US October PCE core inflation 4.1% vs +4.1% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Highlights from the Fed's preferred inflation measure

  • Prior was +3.6%
  • PCE core MoM +0.4% vs +0.4% expected
  • Prior MoM +0.2%
  • Headline PCE +5.0% vs +4.6% expected (prior +4.3%)
  • Deflator MoM +0.6% vs +0.3% prior
Consumer spending and income for October:

  • Personal income +0.5% vs +0.2% expected. Prior month  -1.0%
  • Personal spending +0.7% vs +1.0% expected. Prior month +0.6%
  • Real personal spending +0.5% vs +0.3% prior
The details are more inflationary than the top-line number. A 0.6% jump in headline in the month is a troubling jump and 5.0% y/y inflation is the kind of thing that will get the hawks screaming.

Inflation highlights:
  • Food +4.8% y/y
  • Energy goods and services +30.2% y/y
Energy is hitting hard but it's not showing any signs of reversing, despite Biden's efforts.

