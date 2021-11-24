US October PCE core inflation 4.1% vs +4.1% expected

Prior was +3.6%



PCE core MoM +0.4% vs +0.4% expected

Prior MoM +0.2%

Headline PCE +5.0% vs +4.6% expected (prior +4.3%)



Deflator MoM +0.6% vs +0.3% prior

Full report



Personal income +0.5% vs +0.2% expected. Prior month -1.0%



Personal spending +0.7% vs +1.0% expected. Prior month +0.6%



Real personal spending +0.5% vs +0.3% prior

Consumer spending and income for October:The details are more inflationary than the top-line number. A 0.6% jump in headline in the month is a troubling jump and 5.0% y/y inflation is the kind of thing that will get the hawks screaming.