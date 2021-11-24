US October PCE core inflation 4.1% vs +4.1% expected
Highlights from the Fed's preferred inflation measure
- Prior was +3.6%
- PCE core MoM +0.4% vs +0.4% expected
- Prior MoM +0.2%
- Headline PCE +5.0% vs +4.6% expected (prior +4.3%)
- Deflator MoM +0.6% vs +0.3% prior
- Full report
- Personal income +0.5% vs +0.2% expected. Prior month -1.0%
- Personal spending +0.7% vs +1.0% expected. Prior month +0.6%
- Real personal spending +0.5% vs +0.3% prior
Inflation highlights:
- Food +4.8% y/y
- Energy goods and services +30.2% y/y
Energy is hitting hard but it's not showing any signs of reversing, despite Biden's efforts.