Prior was 8.3% y/y

PPI ex food and energy 6.8% vs 6.8% expected

m/m PPI +0.6% vs +0.5% expected

m/m ex food and energy 0.4% vs +0.5% expected

There are no surprises in this report. The headline was a touch lower but the m/m reading was a touch higher.





We'll have to wait for tomorrow's CPI report for a better market mover.