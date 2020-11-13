US October PPI +0.3% m/m vs +0.2% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

October producer price index:

US October PPI
  • Prior was +0.4%
  • Ex food and energy +0.1% vs +0.2% exp
  • Prior ex food and energy +0.4%
  • Ex food, energy and trade +0.2% vs +0.2% exp
  • Final demand y/y +0.5% vs +0.4% exp
  • Prior final demand +0.4%
  • Ex food and energy y/y +1.1% vs +1.2% exp
  • Ex food, energy and trade +0.8% y/y vs +0.9% exp
Producer price inflation is not a big factor at the moment but given the drop in oil prices and that we're in the midst of a raging global pandemic, and it could certainly be worse.

