US October PPI +0.3% m/m vs +0.2% expected

Prior was +0.4%

Ex food and energy +0.1% vs +0.2% exp

Prior ex food and energy +0.4%

Ex food, energy and trade +0.2% vs +0.2% exp

Final demand y/y +0.5% vs +0.4% exp

Prior final demand +0.4%

Ex food and energy y/y +1.1% vs +1.2% exp

Ex food, energy and trade +0.8% y/y vs +0.9% exp

Producer price inflation is not a big factor at the moment but given the drop in oil prices and that we're in the midst of a raging global pandemic, and it could certainly be worse.

