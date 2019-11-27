US October preliminary durable goods orders +0.6% vs -0.9% expected
Latest data released by the Census Bureau - 27 November 2019
- Prior -1.2%; revised to -1.4%
- Durables ex transport +0.6% vs +0.1% expected
- Prior -0.4%
- Capital goods orders non-defense ex air +1.2% vs -0.2% expected
- Prior -0.6%; revised to -0.5%
- Capital goods shipments non-defense ex air +0.8% vs -0.2% expected
- Prior -0.7%; revised to -0.8%
This is a solid report overall with non-defense ex air orders rebounding strongly after a bit of a poor reading back in September. Of course, this feeds into the overall Q3 report released at the same time and we're seeing a slight revision higher there as well.
But if anything else, it indicates that the US manufacturing sector isn't really softening as rapidly as many would think despite trade concerns.