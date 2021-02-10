US official says looking forward to working with EU to resolve Airbus-Boeing dispute
A spokesman for the US Trade Representative's office
- says it "looks forward to working with our European allies to find an outcome that levels the playing field" on airbus-boeing dispute once the USTR nominee is confirmed
---
As background the Airbus-Boeing dispute
- has been going for ... wait for it ... 16 years
- its related largely to aircraft subsidies
- each side claims the other's airplane manufacturer is unfairly subsidized