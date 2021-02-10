US official says looking forward to working with EU to resolve Airbus-Boeing dispute

A spokesman for the US Trade Representative's office

  • says it "looks forward to working with our European allies to find an outcome that levels the playing field" on airbus-boeing dispute once the USTR nominee is confirmed

As background the Airbus-Boeing dispute

  • has been going for ... wait for it ... 16 years
  • its related largely to aircraft subsidies
  • each side claims the other's airplane manufacturer is unfairly subsidized




