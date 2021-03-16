US official says (on talks with China due this week) - talks will be robust, frank
A US official says the US believes it is going into talks with China in Alaska this week with an increasingly strong hand
- Biden administration unified in approach to china, attempts by Beijing to divide us will not work
- says what we hear from China in talks will be important in where we go with our China strategy; looking at deeds not words
- US not expecting specific negotiated deliverables from meeting with china
- US will lay down specific areas where it believes Beijing needs to take steps to change course
- US does not expect a joint statement after meeting with Chinese officials in Alaska
- US expects 'robust and very frank conversation' with china; has realistic expectations about changing china's behavior
- US asking China to abide by international rules, but their deeds falling short in many respects
- US will make clear its concerns about china's 'malicious cyber activity'
US-China strains have not noticeably eased under the new US administration.