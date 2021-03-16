US official says (on talks with China due this week) - talks will be robust, frank

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A US official says the US believes it is going into talks with China in Alaska this week with an increasingly strong hand

  • Biden administration unified in approach to china, attempts by Beijing to divide us will not work
  • says what we hear from China in talks will be important in where we go with our China strategy; looking at deeds not words
  • US not expecting specific negotiated deliverables from meeting with china
  • US will lay down specific areas where it believes Beijing needs to take steps to change course
  •  US does not expect a joint statement after meeting with Chinese officials in Alaska
  • US expects 'robust and very frank conversation' with china; has realistic expectations about changing china's behavior 
  •  US asking China to abide by international rules, but their deeds falling short in many respects
  • US will make clear its concerns about china's 'malicious cyber activity'

US-China strains have not noticeably eased under the new US administration. 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose