US official says (on talks with China due this week) - talks will be robust, frank

A US official says the US believes it is going into talks with China in Alaska this week with an increasingly strong hand

Biden administration unified in approach to china, attempts by Beijing to divide us will not work

says what we hear from China in talks will be important in where we go with our China strategy; looking at deeds not words

US not expecting specific negotiated deliverables from meeting with china

US will lay down specific areas where it believes Beijing needs to take steps to change course

US does not expect a joint statement after meeting with Chinese officials in Alaska

US expects 'robust and very frank conversation' with china; has realistic expectations about changing china's behavior

US asking China to abide by international rules, but their deeds falling short in many respects

US will make clear its concerns about china's 'malicious cyber activity'

US-China strains have not noticeably eased under the new US administration.